Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. Winds from the southeast less than 10 mph. Patchy inland fog.

Thursday: Sunny/partly cloudy, hot, humid, can't rule out an isolated shower. High 92

Looking Ahead: Hot and mainly dry through next week

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII