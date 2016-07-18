TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 70s. SE breeze less than 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Isolated activity along the sea breeze tomorrow afternoon. We will see a few showers pop up throughout the viewing area but mostly sun.

LOOKING AHEAD: Upper level disturbance begins to move east in the next couple of days. As it does, it will trigger off some more showers in the area mainly starting late Friday and into the weekend.

