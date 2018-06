Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the middle 70s.

Thursday: Sunny/partly cloudy, breezy, hot, humid. Mainly dry. High 92. Feel like 104

Looking Ahead: Breezy Friday and Saturday. Hazy this weekend. Slight chance for rain July 4th

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII