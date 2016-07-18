Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight. Wind speeds will calm down which will result in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country and in the northern coastal bend.

Thursday: Sunny/partly cloudy, very hot & humid. High 94. Feel like 106

Looking Ahead: Back to the middle of the Dog Days of Summer

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII