Tuesday: Temperatures begin in the upper 70s this morning under partly cloudy skies. Sunny to partly cloudy skies prevail into the afternoon as highs warm into the mid to low 90s. Heat index values between 100 and 105. Winds from the southeast at 12-22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead: The chance for isolated showers, mainly along the sea-breeze front will work into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with a slightly better chance on Thursday. A touch drier on Friday ahead of a large plume of tropical moisture that will arrive this weekend. A tropical disturbance currently in the Caribbean Sea will work into the Texas gulf coast this weekend. It is not forecast to become organized/strengthen, but it will bring copious amounts of moisture into the area. That will yield tropical downpours both Saturday and Sunday. We could get 2 or 3 inches of beneficial rain. Rain chances persist into early next week.

Alan Holt

