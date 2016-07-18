TODAY: Will not be quite as hot as yesterday's record breaker, but plenty of heat will still be in place. Temperatures arm into the middle 90s with heat index values running close to 110. Another heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon. Winds from the east to southeast at 5-15 mph. A few stray showers will be possible late this afternoon. Another plume of Saharan Dust will also filter in this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance at a rogue passing shower. Temperatures settle in the middle 70s with light and variable winds less than 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hazy skies with temperatures running in the middle 90s into and through the weekend. Heat Index Values top out at 105-110. Hints of a pattern shift in long range weather guidance into the middle of next week as the heat high shifts west. Still too early for details, but looking like a break from the extreme heat as of now.

Alan Holt

