TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Wind from the southeast at 10-15 mph. Lows settle in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine, breezy, hot, and humid. High 93 Feel like 108

LOOKING AHEAD: Mainly dry for the next week or so

