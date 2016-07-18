TODAY: Look for isolated showers for Tuesday. Otherwise partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the low 90s. Heat index between 100 and 105. Winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the upper 70s. East breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances go up in the Coastal Bend on Wednesday as a little upper atmosphere lift works over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. This should increase the coverage of rain. Scattered showers will yield a quarter to half inch on average. Back down to isolated activity Thursday with rain chances decreasing into the weekend.

TROPICS: Gordon is no threat to the Texas Gulf Coast and will strengthen to a category 1 hurricane tonight as it makes landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Atlantic Basin is now active with Florence and another potential system coming off of Africa. Interests on the East Coast will need to pay attention to the evolution of Florence over the next week as it could become a threat there.

Alan Holt

