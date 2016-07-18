TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows will cool down into the mid to upper 70s overnight. ESE wind 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures still warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s around the viewing area. Rain chances begin to increase early Tuesday and through early Wednesday as we're expecting a weak cool front to reach south Texas and that will help aid showers and storms late tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD: Michael has finally strengthened into a Hurricane. It is currently a Category 1 in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by early Wednesday. Also, it is expected to make landfall somewhere in the Florida panhandle. We will have some indirect effects from Michael here in the coastal bend. Mostly coastal impacts with increased swells and increased rip current risks. Rain chances taper off by Wednesday evening and mostly clear through the end of the work week. However, we are expecting a decent cold front to make its way down to south Texas by early Sunday which will help increase our rain chances once again and also cool off our temperatures.

Ryan Shoptaugh

