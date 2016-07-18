TODAY: Isolated showers again in the works. They'll be more concentrated near the coast in the morning, shifting inland in the afternoon. Outside of the rain, look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. SE breeze at 7-17 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing showers remain in the forecast with lows in the middle 70s. A weak cool front will pass through just before sunrise, bringing a northerly wind shift and slightly less humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD: It'll be a nice finish to the work week with mainly sunny skies, slightly less humidity, and middle to upper 80s. Maybe some upper 60s by Thursday morning. We'll warm back to near 90 for Saturday and Sunday. A second, stronger cold front will arrive on Sunday night. This one will bring showers and storms with it as it passes. In its wake, temperatures may struggle to reach 70 on Monday and Tuesday with 50s possible Tuesday morning! Looking forward to it.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII