Tuesday: Broken record mode here - same weather, different date. Mid 70s this morning with some fair weather cumulus clouds. Mainly sunny skies prevail into the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 90s. Heat index values between 100 and 105 for many. Winds from the southeast at 12-22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 7-17 mph.

Looking Ahead: Ridge of high pressure over the state does not look to relinquish its grip over the area any time soon. That will mean temperatures stay in the mid 90s with sunny to partly cloudy skies for the foreseeable future. The next hint at any chance for rain doesn't look to present itself until the middle of next week. And at this point, that's probably a long shot.

Alan Holt

