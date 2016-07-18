TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Southeast wind kicking back up to help bring back humidity throughout the week. Also, a full Harvest Moon tonight!

TOMORROW: More of the same. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 90s in the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible along the coast and around the area and rain chances increasing late at night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another weak frontal boundary will approach and stall out over the area on Wednesday evening, into Thursday morning. This set-up should lead to an increase in shower activity Wednesday late afternoon, into Thursday. Front retreats north by Friday with rain chances trending down then.

TROPICS: The remnants of Kirk is in the Atlantic and will move into the Caribbean on Friday. There's a lot of wind shear there and Kirk will slowly progress west from there. However, this is a long way out and something not to worry about right now.

Ryan Shoptaugh

