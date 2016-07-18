TODAY: A few passing showers overnight will remain possible today, but activity will be fairly sparse. Only a stray sea-breeze shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Wind from the southeast at 8-16 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. A stray overnight shower remains possible. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Outside of a stray shower, day to day rain chances will remain low through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. High pressure sitting over the state - one reason we will be somewhat dry - will ease east into the weekend as a disturbance works into the Rocky Mountain West. This set-up will generate breezy southeast winds this weekend.

TROPICS: A new area of interest in the Caribbean will need to be watched. The Hurricane Center is giving this a 20% chance to develop into something over the next 5 days. However, track is HIGHLY in question and how much it develops, if any at all, is even more in question. Right now, it is something to monitor and nothing more.

