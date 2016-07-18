TODAY : Temps in the mid 70s this morning will warm into the low 90s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray passing shower will be possible, but most locations will remain dry. SE breeze at 8-18 mph.

TONIGHT : Partly cloudy with middle 70s overnight. SE breeze at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Shower activity will pick up Wednesday afternoon as another weak front approaches South Texas. The front arrives Wednesday night, a little before midnight and should produce showers/storms as it collies with our tropical air. The boundary will then drift south of the area, but not by much. This will lead to cloudy skies, mid 80s, and some hit and miss showers on Thursday. Isolated activity remains in the forecast through the weekend as temperatures rebound into the upper 80s.

