TODAY: Expect another rainy day with most of the shower/storm activity happening during the morning. Rain coverage will become more scattered into the afternoon. Could easily get another inch or two today. Cloudy skies and the rain will keep temperatures in the mid to low 80s. East breeze at 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers with cloudy skies and lows in the middle 70s. East breeze at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will trend down a little for Wednesday and Thursday with isolated showers still expected. With less rain, temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid to upper 80s. PArtly to mostly cloudy skies. On Friday, attention shifts to a tropical disturbance moving into the Texas Gulf Coast. As of writing, the track of Invest 95L looks to be between Corpus Christi and the TX/MW border. I do not see this strengthening past anything more than a weak tropical storm at this point, and will likely stay below tropical storm threshold. Winds will be sustained between 25 and 35 mph as it moves in Friday. Flooding rains will be a concern with another 4-7" of rain Friday, into Saturday.

