Tonight:

Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight. As a result, we will keep a slim chance for showers overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High 92. Feel like 103

Looking Ahead: Sunny Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII