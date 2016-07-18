TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and lows in the middle 70s. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Isolated morning showers for early tomorrow. Isolated activity will move west along the sea breeze boundary with clearing skies for most of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will begin to warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s here in the viewing area. Areas out west will reach the mid to upper 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: This upcoming work week will be on the drier side and temperatures will get warmer into mid-week. High pressure starts to build into the region and will be begin to move east through the weekend. This will keep our rain chances down with only isolated activity in the mornings and afternoons.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII