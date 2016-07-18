TODAY: Temperatures begin in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with only a stray sea-breeze shower. Temperatures top out around 90 with a southeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast less than 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances are really trending down as drier air is working in to the mid levels of the atmosphere and a ridge of high pressure sits to our northwest. Temperatures will gradually warm into the weekend, topping out near seasonal normal (92/93) Saturday and Sunday.

Alan Holt

