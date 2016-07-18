Rain from our tropical low continues to dump heavy rain band after rain band after rain band. Accumulations so far have ranged from 2 to 7 inches area wide. An additional 3 to 6 inches of accumulations is expected through Thursday with isolated spots approaching near a foot of rain when this storm is all said and done. Temps today will be a bit cooler as well with highs into the mid 80s. We will deal with downpours throughout the day today with a period of drier weather developing at some point this evening. More heavy rain expected through the day on Wednesday and that's why Flash Flood Watches will remain in effect area wide through 6pm tomorrow. Be safe out on the roads and take it slow. Remember the phrase: turn around don't drown! If you see any flooding, find an alternate route, don't take any chances.

