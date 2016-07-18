TODAY: The morning will begin under cloudy skies and some patchy drizzle. Rain chances go up into the afternoon as the remnants of what was hurricane Willa pass over South Texas. This will yield showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain totals will generally stay under an inch. Highs today in the mid to upper 60s. Winds from the north to northwest at 6-12 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers will linger through about 9PM then fizzle out as dry air works in behind a weak front that passes through, courtesy the remnants of Willa. NW breeze at 5-10 mph and lows near 60 overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD: Gradual clearing for Thursday with highs in the low 70s. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but skies will be mainly sunny, otherwise. Weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine. Humidity levels will remain low. A reinforcing front works in on Sunday evening, dropping highs back into the 70s with continued sunshine early next week.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KI

II-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII