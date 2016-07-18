TODAY: Will still be cool with some areas of patchy drizzle, but not overly rainy. Temperatures start in the mid to low 50s and warm into the mid to low 60s. North wind persists at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Patchy drizzle and some light rain with lows in the 50s. North wind at 10-20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be rainier as the front that passed through Monday morning retreats north, back through the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday because of this. Isolated to scattered showers remain in play for Friday. Another front, but a weaker one, will move in on Saturday. This will serve to reduce rain chances, although clouds will stay put. Highs will go from the mid to upper 70s Saturday down to the mid to low 70s Sunday because of the front.

Alan Holt

