Mid to upper 70s this morning will warm into the middle 90s this afternoon. Heat Index Values top out between 105 and 110 for most of the area. Mainly sunny skies and a little haze with only a stray shower today. Wind from the east to southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Light breeze from the southeast at 3-8 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hazy, hot, and humid weather will persist into and through the weekend as Saharan Dust lingers over the area and heat index values top out at 105 to 110. Signs of a slight pattern shift into the middle of next week with a big dip in the jet stream headed for the mid-western states. That dip may take away some of the oppressive heat and COULD even send a very weak northerly wind shift with a chance for rain in South Texas next Tuesday or Wednesday.

