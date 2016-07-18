TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Light breeze from the southeast at 3-8 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Hazy, hot, and humid weather will persist into and through the weekend as Saharan Dust lingers over the area and heat index values top out at 105 to 110. Signs of a slight pattern shift into the middle of next week with a big dip in the jet stream headed for the mid-western states. That dip may take away some of the oppressive heat and COULD even send a very weak northerly wind shift with a chance for rain in South Texas next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Alan Holt
