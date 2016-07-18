TONIGHT: Temperatures settle in the middle 70s under mostly cloudy skies and some early evening isolated showers. Winds variable/northerly at 2-7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, not too humid. High 95. Feel like 100

LOOKING AHEAD: Decent, but not great, chance for rain this weekend

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII