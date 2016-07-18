Tonight

Lows fall into the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday

A stray shower possible. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine with more of the same hot and humid weather. High 92.

Looking ahead

Isolated sea-breeze showers through the week with rain chances increasing by Saturday. Father's Day will feature widespread heavy downpours. Accumulation amounts still too early to pinpoint, but 1-3" is what I am expecting at this time. Higher amounts towards the coast.

