TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Winds from the southeast at 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with increasing rain chances especially late.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances continue through Saturday.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII