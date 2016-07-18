TODAY : Saharan Dust has now moved north and east of the area, so expect less haze. We'll keep hot & humid conditions with temperatures in the mid to low 90s this afternoon. Heat index around 105. Wind from the southeast at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT : Mostly clear with lows in the upper 70s. SE breeze at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD : Weather monotony into the weekend. I've been calling it monoton'heat' the last few days because that's what we're getting. Mid 90s with sunshine through the weekend and into next week. There was a glimmer of hope that a weak front would stall over the area next week, but that glimmer is fading north as of writing.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII