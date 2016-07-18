TONIGHT : Temps in the mid 70s overnight with stray passing showers possible along the coast into the early morning hours, but most area will remain mostly cloudy. SE breeze at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW : Mostly cloudy with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. SE breeze at 10-15 mph. Additional cloud cover will help keep temperatures down along with rain chances increasing late at night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will increase Wednesday evening as another weak front approaches South Texas. The weak frontal boundary will push south near Corpus Christi late tomorrow night and this will provide plenty of lift to kick off some scattered showers and storms overnight.

Ryan Shoptaugh

