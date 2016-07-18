TONIGHT: Mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 70s. Some fog is possible in the early morning hours in the brush country and around the I-37 area.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. It'll feel like 99 in most areas in the afternoon when you factor in humidity. Some stray showers possible in the early afternoon and most activity will stay out west tomorrow evening.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather pattern won't change much in the long term. High pressure for the most part stays in control. It will be breezy this weekend along with plenty of sun across south Texas. Rain chances come back into the viewing area by early next week.

TROPICS: An area of interest in the Caribbean is being watched. The Hurricane Center is giving this a 20% chance to develop into something over the next 5 days. Very low odds but it is something we will continue to monitor.

Ryan Shoptaugh

