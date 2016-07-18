TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming to near 90. Look for some sea-breeze shower activity into the afternoon. Winds from the SE at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A cool front in North Texas this morning will work into the Coastal Bend between 7p tonight and 4a Thursday morning. It will move through Corpus Christi around midnight - give or take an hour or two. When the front arrives, expect showers/storms with winds shifting to out of the north at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Some lingering showers into Thursday morning, but Thursday should be dry except for an isolated shower. Expect cloudy skies and low 80s for Thursday. ISolated to scattered shower activity with otherwise mostly cloudy skies into and through the weekend as highs rebound into the middle 80s.

Alan Holt

