TODAY: Rain should have a little more coverage today with the arrival of some lift moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. Look for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially this morning as temperatures begin to warm. Some activity will drop heavy downpours due to the tropical characteristics of the atmosphere. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 90 this afternoon. Wind from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers continuing. Overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. SE breeze at 3-7 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers will continue into Thursday morning, drying in the afternoon. Outside of isolated sea-breeze showers, rain chances will trend down into the weekend.

TROPICS: Atlantic Basin will be active for the next week, but none of the activity out there will not impact the U.S. over the next week. Although Florence will need to be monitored closely for East Coast impacts in the next 7-10 days. The GFS is grumbling at a tropical system in the Gulf in 7-10 days, but it's still too early to start talking about it in detail, other than to know it's trying to develop something in the long range.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII