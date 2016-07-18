TODAY: Saharan Dust is still around, but is decreasing and not quite as visible as it was Sunday/Monday. Still, a bit of haze in the sky, though. Temperatures top out in the middle 90s under mainly sunny skies. Heat Index Values between 105 and 110. Wind from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wind from the southeast at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A large area of high pressure centered over New Mexico will strengthen into the weekend, keeping Texas in a very hot/dry location given its position relative to the high pressure feature. Look for Mid 90s and mainly sunny skies into the weekend. It looks like another batch of Saharan Dust moves in Saturday night, into Sunday.

Alan Holt

