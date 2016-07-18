Wednesday: Temperatures begin in the mid to upper 70s with a few stray showers drifting in from the gulf this morning. Shower activity will remain sparse, and shift inland during the afternoon with the sea-breeze. Afternoon highs top out in the mid to low 90s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds from the southeast at 8-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds from the southeast at 5-11 mph.

Looking Ahead: Isolated showers, mainly along the sea-breeze front along with partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday. The big weather change will unfold this weekend as a surge of tropical moisture streams into the area. Invest 91l is the name of the system bringing all of the moisture. This will increase the frequency of rain throughout the day. Rain chances will go up from there, into early next week as a week tropical low sits just south of Texas, funneling in large amounts of moisture into South Texas. All of this may amount to 2-4" of rain Saturday through next Tuesday. Some locations could get more. This tropical system is not forecast to strengthen. This will be a rain-maker for the area.

Alan Holt

