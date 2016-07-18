TODAY: Temperatures start in the middle 70s under a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Afternoon highs top out near 90 under mainly sunny skies. A few stray sea-breeze showers will again be possible, but most locations will remain dry. Winds from the southeast at 6-16 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows settle in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Wind from the southeast at 4-9 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances, outside of a stray sea-breeze shower, will remain low. Temperatures top out in the low 90s into the weekend. It's back to the monotony in the weather department. Remnants of Beryl and Hurricane Chris remain no threat to interests in the U.S., other than coastal effects like rip currents along the east coast.

Alan Holt

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII