Tonight:

Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Tropical moisture will continue to stream onshore overnight tonight. Wind speeds will calm down which will result in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country.

Wednesday: Sunny/partly cloudy, hot, humid, isolated shower. High 92. Feel like 103

Looking Ahead: Any rain that falls between now and Monday will only total between ¼ & ½ inch

