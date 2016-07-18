TODAY: Temperatures will begin in the middle 70s under clearing skies this morning. In the wake of yesterdays weak front/rain, winds will be out of the north to northeast today. That'll help keep humidity in check, although it won;t be 'dry' feeling air. Heat index values will be between 100 and 105 with highs in the middle 90s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the mid to low 70s. Light and variable wind with some patchy fog inland.

LOOKING AHEAD: Mid 90s with sunshine for the rest of the work week. A few sea-breeze showers possible over the weekend, but nothing like we saw yesterday. Saharan Dust should be out of the air now, thanks to yesterday's front, too!

Alan Holt

