TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a chance at a rogue passing shower. Temperatures settle in the middle 70s with light and variable winds less than 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Fewer clouds, hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Temperatures not as extreme. High 94. Feels like 105

LOOKING AHEAD: More clouds, more rain chances, lower high temperatures later next week

