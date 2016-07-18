TODAY: A weak morning cool front will pass through the Coastal Bend this morning without much fanfare. Winds will be out of the north as a result, bringing in slightly drier air. So, while temperatures do not cool much behind this front, the upper 80s won't feel quite as hot thanks to the slight reduction in humidity. Clouds will also break up this afternoon. North breeze at 7-14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and a little cooler with lows in the mid/upper 60s to around 70. Northeast breeze at 6-12 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures stay in the middle 80s for Thursday but warm back into the upper 80s this weekend. The next front to move in will come in Monday morning, bringing some showers and storms with it as it approaches and arrives. Depending on the timing of the front, highs may be recorded first thing in the morning with temperatures falling into the 60s in the afternoon. Lows 60s Tuesday with highs in the low 70s under cloudy skies Tuesday afternoon.

Alan Holt

