Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect across the area. Heavy rain will continue to be steady through noon today especially across coastal areas. This evening we will see some brief periods of drier weather, but still numerous showers and thunderstorms. Thursday morning will feature another round of heavy widespread downpours for several hours. Finally, area wide drying conditions will occur by Thursday evening. Rainfall totals when this storm is all said and done on Friday will range from 8-15 inches. Sunshine will spread over the area with hotter conditions from Friday through upcoming weekend.

