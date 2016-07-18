TONIGHT: Mild and breezy conditions with temperatures hanging in the mid 80s through the evening. Mild overnight temperatures along with humidity will allow some patchy fog to for inland early tomorrow morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies with dangerous heat indices between 105 and 109 in the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Ridge of high pressure continues to remain out west over the four corners region. Being on the eastern side of this high pressure will continue to push dry air over south Texas through the weekend. Into mid week, a weak boundary will push through north Texas and stall north of San Antonio. This will send pulses of energy into South Texas and give us the chance for scattered showers.

TROPICS: Invest 99-L, a tropical wave moving toward the Caribbean remains a low threat to the U.S. with no chance of forming in the next week. Tropical Storm Ernesto continues to push north into cooler waters in the North Atlantic.

Ryan Shoptaugh

