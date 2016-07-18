TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Hazy sunshine expected through Tuesday. The afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid 90s while the heat index will be near 108.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front will makes its way to South Texas Tuesday late afternoon. This front will only drop the temperature a couple degrees but it will increase our rain chances through mid week. As the front approaches, scattered showers will be possible by Tuesday evening and through Thursday afternoon. Additionally, the front will push out the remains of the Saharan Dust out of the coastal bend. Sunny skies are expected by next weekend.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII