TODAY: Most rain is off to our north and west for this afternoon with flash flood watches along the Rio Grande. However, can't rule out an isolated brief inland shower this afternoon through 6 P.M. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 90s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s overnight. Also, a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A weak cold front will slide through south Texas and give us a good chance at some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures only in the upper 80s with additional cloud cover through Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will slowly build back into the region by next weekend.

TROPICS: 3 systems in the Atlantic. Florence is the most immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast by late next week. However, it is not a threat locally. The system we need to pay closer attention to is farther south which is Tropical Depression Nine. The feature will likely become Helene and move into the Caribbean Sea late next week. We will watch this system closely as it trends westward into the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Helene also formed recently. However, this storm looks to curve into the central Atlantic by next week. We will continue to update on the tropics daily.

Ryan Shoptaugh

