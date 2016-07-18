TONIGHT: Most rain is well off to our north. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s overnight. Also, a southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance at some isolated sea breeze showers. Temperatures will get into the lower 90s with heat indices only near 100 for tomorrow afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Weak frontal boundary will make it to south Texas and give us a good chance at some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday late afternoon into Monday evening.

TROPICS: 3 systems in the Atlantic. Florence is the most immediate threat to the U.S. East Coast by late next week. However, it is not a threat locally. The system we need to pay closer attention to is farther south which is Tropical Depression Nine. The feature will likely become Helene and move into the Caribbean Sea late next week. We will watch this system closely as it trends westward into the Caribbean.

