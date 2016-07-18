TODAY: Mostly clear and sunny skies with highs in the middle 90s. We will have widespread heat indices near 106 this afternoon. Winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the middle to upper 70s. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will begin to move east in the next couple days. As a result, the door will be open for some gulf moisture working into the area Sunday and into early next week. This will set up the stage for some isolated shower activity, mainly along the sea-breeze front in the afternoon between Sunday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Activity continues to be quiet for the next 48 hours.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII