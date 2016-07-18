Tonight:

Mainly clear with lows in the mid to low 70s. Light winds throughout the evening resulting in some patchy fog overnight in the brush country. Rain chances begin to increase overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High 93. Feel like 101

Looking Ahead: Actually a better chance for rain next weekend

