TODAY: Some good energy out in the Gulf of Mexico today. Some morning activity may result in some heavy downpours and some healthy thunderstorms near Port Lavaca and Matagorda Bay. We will continue to have the opportunity at some scattered showers through the morning and afternoon today. As we warm up into the early afternoon, activity may ramp up to some isolated thunderstorms along the sea breeze into the inland counties out west. Activity will remain scattered and among the hit & miss variety. Some will see mostly sun and some will receive brief heavy downpours across the coastal bend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid to low 80s and overnight temperatures hanging in the upper 70s. Rain chances taper off in the evening hours after 7 P.M. SE breeze at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and the chance at some isolated thunderstorms will remain constant throughout Labor Day weekend into next week. Rain chances do not diminish in the next 7 days as we begin to see more tropical moisture pushing into South Texas setting up the stage for more scattered activity all the way through next weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Florence has formed in the Atlantic basin. However, it wont be a threat to the United States as it will push into the central Atlantic through Labor Day. Additionally, a tropical wave will move over the Bahamas this weekend and into the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday. The hurricane center is now watching this feature, giving it a 60% chance to develop once in the gulf next week. Once it reaches warm gulf waters, it will strengthen into a small tropical system and most of its rain will impact the northern Gulf States. As it drifts west, it will gives us a good chance at some more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Ryan Shoptaugh

