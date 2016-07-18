TONIGHT: Chance for a passing isolated shower will continue, but likely diminish quickly after sunset, meaning football games should be fine. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. SE breeze at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to work into the area in the afternoon. Activity will begin from the northwest and move into Corpus Christi in the late afternoon and evening time frame. Some will produce heavy downpours and lightning strikes as this system passes over south Texas. Heavy downpours will continue through Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heavier activity will begin to taper off Sunday evening with only lingering isolated showers around the coastal bend into Monday morning. Back to the status quo and routine weather pattern into next week. A lot of sunshine with only isolated activity through the week.

