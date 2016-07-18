TODAY: Most rain is off to our north and west for this afternoon with flash flood watches along the Rio Grande. Scattered showers this afternoon through 4 P.M. Heavier activity will begin to work in from the west in the evening. Additional cloud cover today will keep temperatures into the upper 80s with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 70s overnight. Heavier rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to shift into the lower coastal bend through Monday morning.

MONDAY: The weak cold front will stall across south Texas. As a result, it will provide plenty of lift and sufficient moisture to trigger off widespread showers and thunderstorms through the start of the work week. Temperatures will only get into the mid to upper 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will slowly build back into the region. By Wednesday, we will back to the routine weather pattern with mostly sun and isolated sea breeze activity.

TROPICS: 3 tropical storms in the Atlantic. Florence is the most immediate threat to the U.S. Tropical Storm Florence will push towards the east coast by late next week. However, it is not a threat locally. The system we need to pay closer attention to is farther south which is Tropical Storm Isaac. We will watch this system closely as it trends westward into the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Helene also formed recently. However, this storm looks to curve into the central Atlantic by next week. We will continue to update on the tropics daily.

Ryan Shoptaugh

