TONIGHT: Rain cooled air will result in temperatures in the mid 70s overnight with lingering showers across the viewing area. Also, saturated air and lots of moisture at the surface can result in some patchy fog in the early morning hours.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning and afternoon showers possible through the day on Sunday. However, activity will diminish significantly as the tropical low will be pushed out to our west with more passing showers in the brush country.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Monday, we will be back to the status quo and to more sunshine with very isolated activity along the sea breeze. Temperatures will remain below normal in the mid 80s through mid week.

Ryan Shoptaugh

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII