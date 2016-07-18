Moisture from a tropical wave continues to pour into our area. On and off showers and storms are expected to begin late this morning. Rain will be heavy at times with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Overcast skies will remain in place throughout the day with numerous showers continuing. Highs today will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s. Rain threat will remain in place through Wednesday with additional widespread and heavier rain tonight through Wednesday. Total rainfall accumulations will range from 3 to 6 inches through Thursday. There could be some isolated areas of up to 10 inches and some localized flooding in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding near creeks.

