Moisture from a tropical wave continues to pour into our area. On and off showers and storms are expected to begin early Monday morning. Rain will be heavy at times with accumulations ranging from 1 to 3 inches. Overcast skies will remain in place throughout the day with numerous showers continuing. Highs Monday will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s. Rain threat will remain in place through Wednesday with additional widespread rain and accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. There could be some isolated areas of up to 10 inches and some localized flooding in low lying areas.

